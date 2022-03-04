SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone planning on driving in the area of State Highway 42 near the Wild Tomato can expect some closures and delays because of a building move.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that motorists should expect road closures in the area of State Highway 42.

A building is reportedly being moved and will progress up the Sister Bay Hill onto State Highway 57 southbound. Officials say it will terminate near the intersection of County Highway Q.

The building move is expected to be completed by 9 a.m.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.