HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. On September 13 around 2 p.m., an investigator with the Brown County Drug Task Force was surveilling the area of 990 Coggins Court in Howard.

A vehicle that came back to Yang was seen at the residence. Officials were reportedly aware that Yang was a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana and marijuana products. Yang was allegedly manufacturing THC vape cartridges which he would then sell.

About 15 minutes later Yang was seen in a parking lot, and a man ended up approaching Yang’s vehicle. The man walked away from the vehicle carrying a brown paper grocery bag.

Officers later pulled the man with the grocery bag’s vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the brown paper grocery bag had about a pound of green plant-like material. It later tested positive for THC.

The man was interviewed by authorities, and he said that he gets about a pound of marijuana from a man he knows as ‘Lil Yang’. He would get the marijuana from ‘Lil Yang’ every month, and the two would communicate through Snapchat.

He then sells the marijuana and pays ‘Lil Yang’ $1,600 of the profits in exchange for supplying the marijuana. ‘Lil Yang’ allegedly supplied the man with marijuana for about two years.

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 13, authorities executed a search warrant at 990 Coggins Court. The following items were recovered:

3,112.26 grams of hashish oil (6.86 pounds)

580 one gram THC cartridges

8,531.96 grams of marijuana (18.81 pounds)

25.70 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

A firearm

Drug paraphernalia involved with the manufacturing of THC vape cartridge equipment

$29,423 in U.S. currency

Drug paraphernalia

Yang was arrested during the execution of the search warrant. Authorities said that multiple factors showed signs that Yang was in possession of THC with the intent to deliver it later.

Officials said that there was a photography station set up in the basement. The equipment was consistent with a professional photography venue. Yang was also manufacturing THC cartridges and THC products within 1,000 feet of a school.

Additionally, there were two juveniles, identified as Yang’s children, in the residence. Yang’s operation was reportedly in the open and all the times were within ‘reasonable’ reach of the children at any time.

None of the times were secured via a lock or barrier, and it was ‘extremely concerning’ due to the harmful chemicals.

Yang is charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Deliver THC > 10,000G, Second or Subsequent Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance on or Near Certain Places Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased by six years due to a subsequent offender) Possession With Intent to Deliver Psilocin or Psilocybin <=100G, Second or Subsequent Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance on or Near Certain Places Felony

Up to ten years in prison (Can be increased by six years due to a subsequent offender) Manufacture/Deliver TCH >200-1000G, Possession of a Controlled Substance on or Near Certain Places, Second and Subsequent Offense Felony

Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to a subsequent offender) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony

Up to ten years in prison Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Felony Bail Jumping Felony

Up to six years in prison Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm Did Not Occur Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm Did Not Occur Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor

Up to thirty 30 days in prison

Court records show that Yang is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on September 16. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.