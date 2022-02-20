GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – We call that a bullseye! Green Bay’s Bay Park Square Mall is celebrating the grand opening of Blades & Boards.

This new attraction combines fun and skill forcing guests to put their aim to the test as they fling hatchets at a target.

For those concerned with safety, the company confirmed that they will have trained staff present at all times to teach guests how to safely throw an ax as well as to ensure all guests abide by the safety protocols and measures in place.

Guests are allowed to bring outside food to munch on in between throws or can opt to have food delivered.

The company stressed that guests cannot bring alcohol into the facility, however, beers and cider are available for purchase at the building.

Blades & Boards is open to every age. Individuals under 18 years old will be required to have a parent or guardian with them at all times.

Blades & Boards is located at 303 Bay Park Square, Suite #201C. The facility is opened on the following days and times:

Tuesday’s – Friday’s 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



For more information visit the Boards & Blades website.