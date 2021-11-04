Bunkering Down: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces plans to make second barge

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new project is putting men and women to work as a local shipyard announces its plans to make another bunker barge.

According to a release, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is partnering with PNE Marine Holdings (an affiliate of Polaris New Energy) to build a second 5,500 cubic meter (CBM) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge.

Officials explain that this new barge will be a sister vessel to the LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral, which will be delivered to Polaris in mid-November. The release explains that the plan is to fit the articulated tug-barge (ATB) with four 1,375 CBM International Maritime Organization (IMO) Type C tanks.

When it is completed, shipyard representatives say the vessel will be 340’ in overall length, have a 66’ beam, and be 32’-10” deep.

What will the new tug-barge do?

Officials say the new ATB will add to Northstar’s growing fleet delivering LNG to cruise ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, car carriers, and tankers that are in service or on order this year. The release states the ATB will be dubbed an Oceans Classed American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) barge.

“As we begin constructing our second LNG bunker barge for Polaris, we are excited to bring the expertise of Fincantieri, our bunker barge design knowledge, and our passion for delivering the highest quality, on-time products to the LNG market. The hard-working, proud women and men of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will once again provide the quality and eventual on-time delivery the maritime industry has come to know and expect from our shipyards,” explained Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Vice President and General Manager.

The shipyard’s plan is to have the ATB utilize a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wartsila.

Shipyard abbreviations

LNG Liquefied natural gas CBM Cubic meter IMO International Maritime Organization ATB Articulated tug barges ABS American Bureau of Shipping



To learn more about Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s articulated tug barges, click here.