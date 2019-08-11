Burger Fest celebrates with 200 pound burger

It’s the world’s largest hamburger parade and it’s only happening in northeast Wisconsin.

Burger Fest 2019 welcomed hundreds from around the world to celebrate — you guessed it -the hamburger!

The annual event in Seymour is celebrating 31 years as they pay homage to the birthplace of one of America’s favorite foods.

Saturday, burger lovers got to see a 200-pound giant hamburger.

“Every year we cook about a 200 pound cheese burger and this year it was 205 pounds and I got the first bite,” says John Steltz. “It was delicious, probably the best burger I’ve had since doing Hamburger Charlie for the last 10 years or so.”

The day included the world’s largest hamburger parade and a ketchup slide.