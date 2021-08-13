FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Burger Fest in Seymour kicks off this weekend

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Home of the Hamburger will be celebrating all weekend long. After being canceled last year, the festival is back with many of its traditions.

The Hot Air Balloon Show kicks off the event. Balloon specialists from all over the country come and participate in the show. Also, there will be thousands of pounds of beef to serve up hamburgers throughout the entire weekend.

The Burger Fest will also host the largest hamburger parade, a marathon, and organizers will even cook a 200-pound burger. The burger is free for all attendees to try. Event coordinator, Tim Campbell tells us crews work all day to grill the hamburger and it can take up to 7 hours.

Burger Fest will hosts events until Sunday, August 15th. For more information, visit their website.

