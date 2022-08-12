SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return.

The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.

Those interested in attending the event can do so at no cost but if you’re brave enough to take a ride on the hot air balloons, you can purchase a $10 ride raffle ticket for a chance to experience a ride in a hot air balloon on Saturday morning. Food will be available to purchase alongside beverages.

The event kicks into high gear on Saturday with the Bun Run at Lake Park at 8:00 a.m. Following the Bun Run, a BurgerFest Car Show will take place on Depot Street. Trophies will be provided to first, second, and third places.

At 11:00 a.m. the “World’s Largest Hamburger Parade” will start on South Main Street for eventgoers to sit down, relax, and enjoy the various parade floats.

Perhaps the most interesting part of BurgerFest is a ketchup slide, where those interested can fly down a slip n’ slide with ketchup on it.

“It’s a slip n’ slide full of ketchup so if you can really muster up that courage and come down, you can try and see how far you can go,” explained Ben Braun, Hamburger Charlie. “My understanding is the world record holder won’t be here this year so if you think you can come out and try to break the world record, you can certainly give that a shot.”

BurgerFest on Saturday on Depot Street will be $3 in advance or $5 at the gate for admission. For a complete list of events, you can visit its website here.