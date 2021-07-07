Burglar breaks into Big Apple Bar, pilfers cash register after failing to pry it open

ROCKWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a suspect who broke into the Big Apple Bar on Tuesday.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6 around 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Big Apple Bar in Rockwood. The suspect was able to flee before deputies arrived.

When the suspect entered the bar, they went right to the bar area and tried to use a pry bar to open the cash registers. The suspect was not able to open the registers but still fled the scene with the cash registers.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they are asked to call 920-683-4217.

