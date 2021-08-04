Burglar breaks into Green Bay game store, Magic The Gathering product missing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Frost Giant Games in Green Bay had someone break into their building Monday morning, some sealed product of trading cards are missing.

According to the store’s owner Anthony Folk, the break-in happened on August 2 around 8:30 a.m. The suspect made some noise which another store owner heard and went to investigate. Frost Giant Games is located at 2201 S Oneida St # 7 and is one of the multiple stores inside a shopping plaza.

The other store owner saw the suspect who then ran away after noticing he was observed.

Folk said that some boxes of Magic The Gathering product were missing. The suspect is thought to have been in the building prior to the break-in, due to their knowledge of the layout of the building.

If anyone knows the suspect they are asked to contact the Ashwaubenon Public Safety at 920-492-2995.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.