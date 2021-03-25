Burglar breaks into Roncalli High School, steals speakers, police offering reward

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for any information regarding a burglary of Roncalli High School.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the incident happened on March 18. Security video shows the suspect arriving and leaving in a Chrysler 300.

The suspect reportedly removed a Soundcore Rave speaker along with other items.

Manitowoc Police Department and Crimestoppers are offering up to a $500 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 920-683-4466, callers can remain anonymous.