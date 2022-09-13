GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Michael Zelnik is facing three charges stemming from multiple alleged burglaries in Green Bay. On September 1 around 5:30 p.m, police responded to Stingers Pub for a report of someone trying to break into the rear door.

However, police were informed that it was actually BC’s Saloon next door that had a break-in. The manager said around 8 a.m. on September 1 someone entered the back door.

While inside the establishment, the suspect damaged some doors and took the ‘Shake of the Day’ which was valued at around $60. There was also about $26 taken from a poker machine.

One day later around 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to St. Francis Xavier Church after an interior motion alarm was tripped. When police arrived, they went through the church with an employee.

Video footage showed a man wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki shorts, a backpack and black shoes walking around the church. The footage also showed him trying to get into the donation boxes.

Police left the church and found a pedestrian matching the description of the man inside the church. That man was identified at Zelnik. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Brown County Jail.

When interviewed by police, Zelnik reportedly admitted that it was him inside the bar and he was trying to get money to pay off his child support. He told police that he had spent all the money gambling.

Zelnik says he got less than $200 and gambled it all away. He mentioned that he was not able to get inside Stingers Pub.

When he was originally jailed, Zelnik had keys on him. He said the keys were his but ended up belonging to St. Francis Xavier Church.

Zelnik is charged with the following:

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Up to 30 days in prison



Court records show that he is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on September 14. No additional information was provided.