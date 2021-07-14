GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Burglar takes thousands of dollars worth of items, GB Police investigating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a burglary at an east side business where the suspect took items valued at thousands of dollars.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, during the early morning hours of June 30, the suspect took multiple items from a business on Green Bay’s east side. There was no information on exactly what the suspect stole from the business.

The Green Bay Police Department did not mention the name of the business that was burglarized.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 920-448-3208 and reference case number 21-234805.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.

