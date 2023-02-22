Burglary in Fond du Lac leads to police chase, over $60k in cash & 3+ pounds of marijuana found

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac found over $60,000 after two people were taken into custody after a burglary complaint.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on February 20 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a burglary that happened in the 100 block of South Portland Street. Video footage and information gave officers with a description of the vehicle believed to be involved.

A day later on February 21, officers found the suspect vehicle parked in the 500 block of Russell Street. Around 8:30 a.m., two people were seen getting into the vehicle and starting to leave the area.

While officers tried to pull over the vehicle, it reportedly took off and fled. The police chase reportedly got to speeds of 80 mph. The driver and passenger were eventually taken into custody.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Fond du Lac was held on a warrant and the passenger, identified as a 48-year-old man from Fond du Lac was held on a probation hold. A search was done on the car as well as two addresses.

The following items were found:

$56,000 in cash in the suspect vehicle

$9,000 in cash on one of the people in the vehicle

A handgun in the vehicle

Over three pounds of marijuana

Evidence of the initial burglary

The burglary and police chase are still under investigation. Police say they expect charges related to the burglary, police chase, possessing a gun and possession with intent will be forthcoming.

No additional details were provided.