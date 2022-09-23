MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores.

The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The two suspects are facing charges related to the investigation.

Back in early September, at least four non-residential burglaries happened at gas stations throughout Madison. The four gas stations that were identified included two Citgo stations and two BP stations.

It was determined that the suspects smashed the windows of the stores during overnight hours. They then entered the building and stole merchandise.

There was no information on what items were stolen or the total dollar value of damage/thefts.