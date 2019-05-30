Burn-out in the workplace official medical diagnosis, says World Health Organization

(WFRV) — Burn-out has recently been classified as an official medical diagnosis by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO says burn-out is included in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as an occupational phenomenon.

It is not classified as a medical condition, according to WHO.

Workplace burn-out may include some of the following symptoms:

Feeling of exhaustion

Increased feelings of negativity to a job

Reduced efficiency

“Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed,” says WHO.

The organization says burn-out refers only to phenomena in the workplace and should not be used to describe experiences in other areas of life.

