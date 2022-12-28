SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Children’s Museum in Sheboygan received some unfortunate news on Christmas day after freezing cold temperatures caused water pipes to burst.

The Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan shared the news on its Facebook page on December 26, stating that it experienced water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum.

The extreme cold caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in our beloved museum. Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will be closed indefinitely so we can assess the damage, clean up, and hopefully restore the basement and other areas of the museum that are damaged. Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

