Bus catches fire at Wisconsin International Raceway

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – While prepping for the Eve of Destruction, one of the buses at the Wisconsin International Raceway caught fire.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Pompa helped put out some brush that caught fire and stopped the flames from spreading to other vehicles that were parked nearby.

The bus was reportedly fully covered in flames. The incident happened on August 18.

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

The Outagamie Deputies assisted multiple fire departments including:

Town of Buchanan FIre

Combined Locks Fire Department

Harrison Fire Department

The Eve of Destruction event is scheduled for Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m.