Bus catches fire at Wisconsin International Raceway

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – While prepping for the Eve of Destruction, one of the buses at the Wisconsin International Raceway caught fire.
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Pompa helped put out some brush that caught fire and stopped the flames from spreading to other vehicles that were parked nearby.
The bus was reportedly fully covered in flames. The incident happened on August 18.
The Outagamie Deputies assisted multiple fire departments including:
- Town of Buchanan FIre
- Combined Locks Fire Department
- Harrison Fire Department
The Eve of Destruction event is scheduled for Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m.