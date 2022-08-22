GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The nationwide shortage of school bus drivers may have started with the pandemic, but after 2 years, it is still a problem.

There are more than a dozen job openings for drivers despite the school year starting on September 1.

Lamers School Bus Operations Manager Cindi Lawler said, “Typically, time is our enemy. Once we leave a school, we have a certain amount of time to get those kids dropped off, to get into our next tier school.”

The starting salary for drivers is $22.50 an hour. Additionally, Lawler also says there are many perks to being a driver: “It gets you up, and gets you out of the house in the morning. You get that break after the morning route. It doesn’t have to be a real late day.”

One of the biggest concerns for interested drivers is their ability to steer a large vehicle, but Lawler assures it’s easier than it seems, saying, “It’s like driving an SUV. I mean you have to accommodate for the length of it when you make your turns and things, but otherwise, the driving the physical vehicle is the easiest part of it.”

Applicants must have at least 10 years of employment as well as a clean criminal and driving record. For more information on how you can apply, click here.