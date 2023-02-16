(WFRV) – Amidst Wisconsin School Bus Appreciation Week, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants drivers to remember the laws when it comes to school buses.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook reminding residents to do their part to keep drivers and children safe. Authorities say that unless separated by a divided road or median barrier, drivers in both directions must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus with flashing red warning lights.

It was also mentioned that school bus drivers could report other drivers who fail to stop. Wisconsin State Legislature regarding that process can be viewed here.

The Wisconsin School Bus Association holds an annual appreciation week event that is held every second full week in February. This has reportedly happened since 1976.

In Wisconsin, there are reportedly over 13,000 school bus drivers who transport more than 300,000 students to and from school each school day. They travel a total average of 144 million miles a year.

Multiple school districts and police departments across Wisconsin showed their appreciation of school bus drivers. Below are some of the many organizations that showed their appreciation for school bus drivers:

Door County Sheriff’s Office

Ripon Area School District

Green Bay Area School District

Watertown Police Department

Shawano School District

Grafton School District

More information on the Wisconsin School Bus Association can be found here.