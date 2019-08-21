UPDATE: Busby submits letter of resignation to Sheriff’s Office

WEDNESDAY 8/21/19 12:30 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Winnebago County Coroner Barry Busby has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the Sheriff’s Office.

Busby’s resignation is effective October 31 of this year, as stated during a meeting with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors.

In his letter to the county, Busby says his last day is in honor of “his mother’s birthday.”

“It has been a pleasure working with and helping the citizens of Winnebago County for the past 22 years.”

TUESDAY 8/20/19 11:16 p.m.

A visibly shaken and emotional Barry Busby announced his intent to retire from his position as County Coroner to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors.

“I have decided that after serving the fine people of Winnebago County for the last 51 years, I plan to retire on October 31, 2019.”

Busby also announced that he had been dealing with PTSD, brought on by the toll of examining suicides and murders for decades.

“During the last 22 years, I have dealt with every cause and manner of death. A 3-year-old, beautiful girl, found dead and upon looking at her, she could have been my granddaughter’s twin. I’ve got pictures of what makes PTSD real.”

But the Board of Supervisors weren’t swayed and voted 29 to 1 with 5 abstentions to uphold the motion of “no confidence” and issue a censure against Barry Busby.

“This resolution of censure is frankly the least we can do, to publicly say, without hesitation, we do not accept; we do not approve; we do not condone; the abuse of public trust.”

Busby did address some of the allegations.

“Regarding the allegation of sexual harassment, I do not recall the comment, but I did apologize to an individual the next morning with no further action. In response to a member of my family member was receiving benefit from position; that has no merit.”

Busby can still submit his resignation to the Sheriff of Winnebago County. The County Board of Supervisors announced that Busby is still under investigation for alleged malfeasance in office which could lead to criminal charges.