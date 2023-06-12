(WFRV) – Following in the footsteps of Busch Light Apple, a new flavored Busch Light is making its debut. Busch Light Peach is being released just as summer in Wisconsin gets going.

Busch Light announced that it is launching a limited-edition, flavored lager: Busch Light Peach. The company says that customers can find Busch Light Peach starting June 12 at participating retailers in 37 states until it sells out.

Wisconsin is one of the 37 states where Busch Light Peach is available, according to Anheuser-Busch. The beer reportedly has a 4.1% ABV.

Busch Light Peach can be found in the following sizes:

12 packs of 12oz. cans

24 packs of 12oz. cans

30 packs of 12oz. cans

25oz. cans

The peach flavor of Busch Light is following the ‘hugely’ popular Busch Light Apple. Busch Light Apple was retired after a three-year run from 2020-2022.

More information can be found here.