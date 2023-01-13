ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Business is booming in the Village of Ashwaubenon, and local developers say new businesses will improve the quality of life for residents.

“It is an exciting place to work, live, and start a business,” said Aaron Schuette, Community Development Director for the Village of Ashwaubenon. “We’ve seen so much growth in apartments and even retail.”

Buildings are appearing left and right, and the construction sites will transform into businesses that will benefit the local economy. Schuette says he’s shocked to see so much growth in the area.

“I’ve been with the village now for almost six years, and I think keep thinking that things are going to slow down, but they just don’t,” said Schuette.

A new gym, apartment complex, and more are under construction in the area. Schuette says the new businesses will attract more visitors to the area.

“We see it as providing more options for people, not just in the village but across the metro area and northeastern Wisconsin. Ashwaubenon itself is really a hub for those types of businesses that really draw people to the area,” explained Schuette.

As construction continues, Schuette says there is even more in store for Ashwaubenon.

“I think the village is going to continue to grow, we have a lot of projects that are percolating in the background that I think the village residents and region as a whole will be happy to see.”

Developers are also working to bring a new library to the village. Construction is expected to begin late this year or early next year.