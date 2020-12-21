Business is sweet in Oshkosh ahead of Christmas

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Small business Saturday was a huge economic boost for many communities but how are they fairing ahead of the big holiday?

An even better sound than carols is the sound of cash registers ringing, signaling revenue coming into Oshkosh ahead of Christmas.

Claire Bliske, an associate with Oaks Candy in Oshkosh says, “Business has been great. We’ve been keeping busy, constantly busy always people in the store.”

Family-owned businesses like Oaks Candy have managed to stay sweet during these bitter times.

Bliske says, “We did have to close for a while, and then we were able to do curbside pickup so at least we had some revenue coming in. It was hard because we didn’t have as much because people couldn’t come in and shop.”

Oaks Candy along with many other Oshkosh businesses report improving sales ahead of Christmas



With a little push from the city, businesses in Oshkosh are doing better than expected ahead of Christmas.

Amy Albright, with the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, says, “We started a campaign here in Oshkosh where if you spend a hundred dollars locally, you would get a free hat. And we’ve had seven hundred hats redeemed and we’ve generated over $100,000 dollars in local spending.”

This campaign has made customers intentional about where they’re spending their money.

Albright says, “One woman came in and she bought $800 dollars worth of popcorn at a local popcorn store for all the workers at her mother’s nursing home.”

Maybe a way to heal from these troubled economic times is remembering the smaller businesses that support our communities.

Bliske says, “We’re really thankful for Oshkosh the community cause they always come in and support us and everyone always is shopping.”

The shop local campaign in Oshkosh is happening through December 24th.