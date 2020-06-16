Businesses opposed to amending Winnebago County health officer’s powers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) The importance of the Winnebago County health officer position during a crisis became apparent after the state Supreme Court struck down the safer at home order.

Because there are no statewide health restrictions, counties were left to fend for themselves.

Winnebago wants to expand their health officer’s duties and businesses opposed.

Winnebago county health officers found himself powerless after the state Supreme Court reversed the ‘Stay at Home’ order.

Winnebago County Executive, Mark Harris says, “what we discovered is the county’s code didn’t have the necessary language for those orders to be enforced.”

So now Winnebago County wants to amend its health officer’s duties to – “take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases and the measures used against them.”

Businesses say this change is too broad and are pushing back.

The President of the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, John Casper, says “It’s far more than a clarification. It gives them the authority to have broad opportunities to restrict business, gatherings, and that sort of thing.”

The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce says that by giving the Winnebago county health officer such extensive power, it can cripple the local economy.

Casper says, “frankly it hurts businesses. We have to figure out how to. How to keep

Businesses open and keep the economy going at the same time. We can not afford to have

Any shutdown of anykind inthis marketplace and think that we’re all going to come

Out of this as winners.”

But Harris says, “I think what he’s [John Casper] really saying is he thinks there’s too broad a power

Placed in the healthe officer, but again that’s not something we’re doing again at this time. That’s something that the state did decades ago and he’s [John Casper]coming to that argument fifty years late.”

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hear presentation for the ordinance with this amendment on Tuesday and officials say this will be up for a vote sometime in July.