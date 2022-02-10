GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- “I stopped him beforehand,” said the victim.

Speaking exclusively with Local 5, a local business owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was allegedly slashed by a suspect, who was attempting to steal a catalytic converter off of one of his vehicles.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Velp Avenue.

“I’m sitting in my office, my dogs started barking and I look out at the vehicle within 10 feet of my side door, and I hear a metallic noise,” said the victim.

When he went out to investigate the noise, he encountered the suspect.” A guy crawls out from underneath it, with a Sawzall in his hand,” he said.

The victim says when he grabbed the suspect, a struggle ensued. “He turns on the Sawzall and cuts through my jacket, cuts a big cut in my arm,” he said.

At that point, the suspect reportedly ran across the street, to a waiting vehicle and left on Velp Avenue towards downtown. Green Bay Police were quickly called to the scene, and the victim declined medical attention.

This latest incident is added to the list of catalytic converter thefts in the city. “We have seen a spike in these cases over the last year nationally,” said Lt. Clinton Beguhn, who declined to comment on the case involving the alleged slashing.

“We’re still investigating the matter and I don’t want to comment until we have everything in and can at least review it before we comment publicly,” said Beguhn.

In response to the spike in thefts, the Green Bay Police Department is working with Green Bay East High School on a way to deter the crime from happening.

“East High School runs an automotive program there, through NWTC. We went and met with them and enlisted their help in marking the catalytic converters. They are using special paints and we also have etching tools to put a serial number or VIN number on them,” said Lt. Nate Allen.

For now, they are doing this for student and staff vehicles.

The victim in the slashing incident says he did not get a good look at the suspect but says the suspect was wearing all dark clothing, a mask, and a hat. The victim added that he believes the suspect was light-skinned.

If you have any information, you can contact Green Bay Police or Crime Stoppers 920-432-STOP(7867). You can remain anonymous. For tips and best practices on how to prevent your vehicle’s catalytic converter from being stolen, click here.