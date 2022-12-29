GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s a big weekend in Northeast Wisconsin.

Not only are the Green Bay Packers in town playing for their playoff lives, but it’s also the New Year’s holiday. With the Packers in town, business owners expect that it’ll be busier than usual for the holiday.

Titletown will host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration complete with expanded skating and tubing hours, ice sculptures, live music and DJs, and a midnight countdown.

Titletown officials say the celebration is always popular, but anticipate seeing even more people out there this year.

“We’re expecting a larger crowd for sure because we’ll have lots of out-of-towners coming in and there’ll be plenty of space for our local communities as well,” said Titletown Events Coordinator Jessica Dickhut.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers say they will have extra patrols in Titletown on New Year’s Eve because of the holiday festivities. They also remind people to arrange for safe rides homes if they plan to drink.

While some head out to the Titletown skating rink on New Year’s Eve, others will go to the bars.

Stadium View manager Amber Wrona says she’s expecting about 20 percent more people on New Year’s Eve than a normal Saturday night so they set up extra seating at the bar.

“It’s fun, people are coming around they might not always stay here after dinner but then they come back for a late night party, people are dressed up it’s just a fun day,” said Wrona.

“It’s always fun on New Year’s Eve to have a Packers game especially a fun rivalry game like the Vikings and they travel well so I know that we’ll see lots of them on New Year’s Eve as well,” she continued.

Local Five News reached out to several hotels in the Titletown area. They said they are filling up fast and some have already been completely booked for Saturday and Sunday night.

According to Discover Green Bay officials, a typical Packers home game weekend pumps in $15 million into the local economy. They expect that number to be higher this week since it’s also a holiday weekend.

“It’s going to be busier and that’s what we like to see because that means an economic benefit for our businesses and the community as a whole,” said Nick Meisner who is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Discover Green Bay.