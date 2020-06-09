Businesses back to normal, week after protests and property damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Businesses in Downtown Green Bay are getting back to normal, a little over a week since protests, demonstrations, and looting took place in the area.

The owner of the Marathon Gas Station at Walnut and Monroe did not want to speak on camera, but did tell Local Five that he is glad that things have calmed down. “I would like to thank everyone who came out to help us clean up after the looting last week. We respect everyone’s right to protest, but wish that they could do it in a respectful way.” The owner also told Local Five that a number of shots were fired, and items were taken from the convenience store that included cigarettes and candy.

Down the road at Furs & Clothing of Distinction, the windows are still boarded up, but are coming down soon. “The reason that we boarded up one window, was because it was broken in the act of vandalism a week ago,” said Jill Muenster owner of the store. Jill also told Local Five that the rest of the windows were boarded up as a precaution because it was less expensive to do that, than have more windows damaged.

Protests continued through the past weekend, they went on without any violence and unlawful activity. Green Bay Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that occurred at Marathon Gas on May 30th. If you have any information, you are urged to contact them.