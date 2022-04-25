APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Constructions began on Monday morning on one of Appleton’s busiest intersections.

Construction workers are repairing faulty railroad gate circuitry at the railroad crossing on the corner of College Avenue, Memorial Drive, and Richmond Street.

For 32 years, Eric Miller has owned Foxley’s Gallery on this intersection and has seen many construction projects here over the years. He said the project is minor compared to other ones he has seen.

“It’s more a hindrance than anything else people will find a way to get around. It’s just a pain,” said Miller.

Miller said the busiest time of year for him in terms of people coming into the gallery is in the weeks leading up to Christmas so if there has to be construction outside his gallery he says now is as good a time as ever.

“It’s really busy, people will have a hard time going to work,” said Appleton resident Joseph Anthony Lopez who was walking near the intersection on Monday morning.

Workers are in the process of removing and replacing the railroad tracks at this intersection as well. The end result will be a smoother crossing on these tracks and repaired gate signals.

Right now, trains that come through have to sound their horns to alert a flagger that they are there and need to cross.

The project will take about two weeks and could add a few minutes to commutes. Once this project concludes, workers will make the same fixes at the railroad crossing on Badger Avenue.

“Makes it a little bit longer for me to commute because I do have to go the long way around but overall I’m not too worried as long as they fix it I’m happy,” said Appleton resident Andrew Conklin who lives near the area.

“We got up this morning to get breakfast and it was all blocked off you just kind of have to figure a different route around,” said Miller.

Miller said the busiest time of year for him in terms of people coming into the gallery is in the weeks leading up to Christmas so if there has to be construction outside his gallery he says now is as good a time as ever.