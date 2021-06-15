Businesses of Green Bay plan to form the shipyard district

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Business owners of Green Bay’s westside are taking matters into their own hands to form a new “Shipyard District.”

The hope of this new district formation is to help the community of the South Broadway area. The district would encompass Walnut Street to Ninth Street.

The board of the District is made up of a dozen business owners that hope to work with other groups like the Broadway District and tap into the same resources to bring events to the area that would help with beautification projects.

Tarl Knight Director of Shipyard District describes this project as a community endeavor. Saying, “all of the directors on the board currently own businesses or property in the district so it’s really a homegrown grassroots thing…”

Merge development has already released plans for developing a 225 unit building at the old shipyard site set to take place over the next couple of years. This is a part of the Shipyard District’s goal to change the outdated thought that this area is a rougher part of town.

The Shipyard District also has a Facebook group that will allow community members to stay up to date on development plans, and events in the area.