Businesses prepared for masking ordinance in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) After hours of debate at Green Bay City Hall, City Council voted to pass a masking ordinance Tuesday night. Today we spoke to local businesses to get their reaction to this controversial measure.

At H & P Nail Spa it’s business as usual, employees wearing masks and customers too. A policy these women support – saying masks slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s a good idea, it’s such a easy, simple requirement,” said one woman at the spa.

“I want everyone to be protecting me, as much as I’m protecting them,” added her friend.

And now come Monday in Green Bay anyone entering a public building will have to do the same under a masking ordinance passed by City Council Tuesday.

“If they think it is something that will stop the spread of it – maybe that is something we should just do,” said Wayne Vaughan, owner of Shear Sports.

This ordinance requires anyone inside a building accessible to the public to wear a mask unless exercising, eating or drinking. Business owners are responsible for getting people to comply and if they don’t, those individuals could get a citation from police.

“My hope is we don’t have to cite anybody for this ordinance violation. My hope is that we are able to achieve voluntary compliance,” said Green Bay Chief Andrew Smith.

“I think anything that’s going to stop the spread is a good idea,” said Don Mjelde.

Mjelde is president of the Brown County Tavern League. Since reopening his bar in May his employees have worn masks and he has encouraged customers to do the same. He says his membership will have no problem enforcing the mask mandate.

“In this industry and all of commerce, it’s the business owners discretion to enforce the mask ordinance out right now, and we have a responsibility and a moral obligation to do so,” Mjelde said.

“Explain and try to educate rather than confront and demand,” said Chief Smith.

“To me it’s a real minor inconvenience at this time,” Vaughan said.

“It’s not right or wrong, but I think that for now it’s good because we need to control it,” said the nail spa’s owner, Hien Nguyen.

The ordinance passed in council by a 7-5 vote.