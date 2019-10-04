Businesses talk about hiring during Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) October is Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin, a time when businesses promote their industry and its many career opportunities. But as Kris Schuller found out, finding a workforce continues to be a challenge.

Manufacturing is the top industry in Wisconsin with an economic output of roughly $63 billion a year. But with all that success comes one large concern .

“The biggest challenge that we have in manufacturing right now is the workforce shortage,” said Nick Novak from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

Friday morning Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce brought its State of Wisconsin Manufacturing tour to NWTC, to talk about the issue facing so many in the industry

“We can all think it is going to get better, but at the end of the day it is not. There are more people leaving the workforce than joining,” said Scott Kettler, Pioneer Metal Finishing COO.

With manufacturers sharing their best practices to fill open positions.

“We really started to treat the recruiting process as a secondary sales process,” said Kelley Krouth, Ace Manufacturing Industries President..

At Mercury Marine a program has been started that introduces teen girls to the company.

“We bring them to Mercury, give them a tour and we also put them in contact with someone interested in their field of interest,” said Sarah Zimmerman from Mercury Marine.

Others talked of tuition reimbursement and highlighting core values.

“You’re really selling your culture. It’s very important that you are talking about you as a company – to get those employees in,” Kettler said.

And all stressed the need for tight ties to technical schools – like NWTC.

“It is incumbent on the manufacturers to get back in the schools, to make sure they’re training the level of talent we need,” Kettler said.

“We have great technical colleges and we have great manufacturers who can upscale those individuals. We just need to attract more people to Wisconsin and retain more people in Wisconsin so we can get them into those careers in manufacturing,” Novak said.

An industry that employed nearly half a million people in the state at 9,000 manufacturing companies in 2018.