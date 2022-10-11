DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling in the City of De Pere, plan accordingly as one of the busiest roads will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Main Avenue (STH 32) will be closed between 8th Street and Fort Howard Avenue due to an emergency repair of the Canadian National Railroad Bridge.

Officials say the Canadian National Railroad Bridge was damaged in an accident and required emergency repair.

Members of the De Pere Police Department say that significant travel impacts and delays are expected and those who use Main Avenue frequently should plan accordingly.

Those heading westbound should take Main Avenue to 5th Street, then 5th Avenue to Grant Street, Grant Street to Lawrence Drive, and finally Lawrence Drive back to Main Avenue.

Those heading eastbound from US 41 can take Main Avenue to Lawrence Drive, Lawrence Drive to Grant Street, Grant Street to 5th Street, and 5th Street to Reid Street.

Finally, those heading from Ashland Avenue can take North 8th Street to Main Avenue, Main Avenue to Lawrence Drive, Lawrence Drive to Grant Street, Grant Street to 5th Street, and Fifth Street to Reid Street.

The City of De Pere is also reminding those traveling on Grant Street that there will be heavy congestion between 7:00-8:00 a.m. with West De Pere School District students and staff accessing the high school.