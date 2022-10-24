STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.

The following products were recalled:

Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks About 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before October 10

Beef Hot Sticks About 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before October 11

Sweet Bourbon Smoked Beef Strips About 0.4-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before October 10

Hotdogs About 1.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before October 11



The recall is described as a Class I recall, which is reportedly initiated based on evidence that was collected during a routine inspections. Evidence reportedly whoed that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

There have been no reported illnesses as a result of consuming these products. No additional information was provided.