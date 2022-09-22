SAINT CLOUD, Wis. (WFRV) – Salchert Meats in Saint Cloud has issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of meat products.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the recall includes products purchased on or before September 14, from its retail location.

The recall was issued based on evidence that was collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence showed that the products recalled were produced without an approved formula, and were not produced under an appropriate Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.

No illnesses have been reported as of September 22.

These products should be thrown away and anyone that is concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

The affected products include: