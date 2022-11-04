BUTTERNUT, Wis. (WFRV) – A butcher shop in northern Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of its packaged meats and poultry sold wholesale and at retail stores in the area.

Heritage Meats in the Village of Butternut announced the recall on November 4 after an inspection showed evidence that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

The Ashland County butcher shop also provided a custom service to individuals in the area. The recalled products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 232 and include:

Seasoned raw ground beef, pork, lamb, or poultry

Raw ground beef, pork, lamb, or poultry

Marinated raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb, or poultry

Seasoned raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb, or poultry

Raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb, or poultry

Products may be branded as South Shore Meats, Heritage Meats, or Heritage Acres. Products could have been purchased through Northland College, Bayfield Food Cooperative, Chequamegon Food Co-op, and Heritage Meats.

These recalled raw products were manufactured at Heritage Meats on the dates found here and could be beef, pork, lamb, or chicken. Authorities say that production dates may appear as pack dates on labels.

If no date is present, the product should be considered as part of the recall.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor, and anyone who currently has any of these products should throw them away.