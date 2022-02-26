STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s only been a few days since the deadly fire at Butch’s Bar took place and the community is already banding together and finding ways to support those affected.

At the helm of this support is Sturgeon Bay resident, Chris Bishop. Bishop is a local musician who regulary performed during Butch’s Open Jam nights on Wednesdays.

“As a songwriter I always cherished the opportunity to have Butch’s Open Jam as a place to try out new material. It was a fantastic resource for local musicians wanting to get more experience performing, or just the regulars and friends meeting up every week to play music and hang out,” shared Bishop.

Now, Bishop is giving back to the place, and people, that offered him so much by helping out in the time they need it most.

Bishop announced that on Wednesday, March 16, he will be hosting the Butch’s Benefit Concert from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.. The event aims to help support and raise money for those affected by the fire.

The benefit concert will take place in the upstairs floor of the Door County Fire Company located at 38 S 3rd Avenue and will feature raffles, a full bar, and live music.

All proceeds and donations made during the event will be collected by United Way of Door County and put towards helping the victims of the incident.

Bishop added, “Butch’s meant a lot to the local community. Whether you’re a musician or not, it was the best place in town for friendly down to Earth people, owners who knew you by name, and a unique opportunity for performers and songwriters to tryout new material. It was our local version of Cheers.”

The fire at Butch’s Bar, occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and resulted in multiple deaths and one person suffering severe injuries.

Sturgeon Bay police have arrested one of the building’s tenants, 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez, in connection with the fire.

Gonzalez appeared in court on Friday alleging that the fire was an accident. The hearing ultimately concluded with the judge imposing a $250,000 cash bond. Gonzalez is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday.

Local 5 will continue to follow this ongoing investigation closely. For the latest updates on this case, click here. For more information about the Butch’s Benefit Concert, click here.