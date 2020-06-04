1  of  2
Butterflies & Blooms exhibit flies back to Green Bay Botanical Garden for second year

Local News

Exhibit will take place daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Monday, August 31

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few beautiful creatures are now flying around the Green Bay Botanical Garden and they’ve made it just in time for summer!

Hundreds of butterflies are making themselves at home as part of the new ‘Butterflies & Blooms’ exhibit at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. The exhibit is featuring more than 20 different species all under one roof. Visitors cannot only gaze at the colorful insects but also learn about their life cycle.

“Our whole purpose with this exhibit is to give people an up close and personal experience with butterflies,” says Linda Gustke, Education Manager at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. “But it’s also to teach them why butterflies- as pollinators, and just one type of pollinator- are so important to our ecosystem in terms of how they interact with the flowers, which then allow the flowers to make seeds and foods and, really, their larger role in the ecosystem.”

The exhibit, which takes place daily from 10 am-5 pm through Monday, August 31, opens to Garden members on Monday, June 1 and will be available for the general public to enjoy starting on Monday, June 8. Due to limited capacity in the exhibit, and for the safety of visitors and staff in the butterfly house during this time, visitors will need to reserve their visit time in advance at GBBG.org/Butterflies.

Butterflies & Blooms will feature an 1,800-square-foot butterfly house filled with butterflies representing native species like the Monarch or the Tiger Swallowtail and up to 20 new species of butterflies (and a few moths) from the warmer climates of Florida, Texas and Mexico. On any given day, 500 or more butterflies will be fluttering around the house! More than 300 new butterflies will arrive each week for a total of nearly 4,500 butterflies the entire summer.

Beyond seeing the butterflies, visitors can enjoy a variety of drop-in activities mixing pollinators, plants and play in the butterfly house and throughout the garden. Feed a butterfly with a stick dipped in a tasty treat, look under a microscope to see the beauty of a butterfly’s wing in detail or see the butterfly life cycle in action as Zebra Longwing caterpillars hatch new winged beauties from their chrysalises.

Butterflies & Blooms is included with daily admission to the Garden. You can reserve your time in the butterfly house or find more information on the exhibit online at GBBG.org/Butterflies.

