Butterfly House opening at Green Bay Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) When you visit the Green Bay Botanical Garden – you probably go there to see the flowers. But this summer, you just might want to plan a visit to see butterflies.

Inside a structure painted to look like a monarch caterpillar – beautiful, flying insects in a new exhibit called Butterflies and Blooms.

“Within this 1,800 square foot butterfly house we’ll have over 20 different species of butterflies throughout the summer – species that visit Wisconsin,” said Linda Gustke, education manager for Green Bay Botanical Garden.

This butterfly house is a first-ever exhibit for the garden.

“At any given time we’re expecting 500 butterflies to be flying within the house,” said Gustke.

A place where butterflies might just land on you.

“The species that we’ve chosen are actually lower flying butterflies, so that the butterflies will be around you and they might even land on your shoulder,” said Gustke.

An enchanting experience showing the vital connection between insects and the environment.

“Pollinators like butterflies and bees are really important to our environment and our garden. Because without them we can’t grow a lot of food, can’t create new seeds,” Gustke said.

Opening Saturday for the summer – the exhibit also has an emergence chamber.

“Where you’ll be able to see chrysalises hatching throughout the summer,” she said.

And a garden to show those that visit which plants attract the insects.

“So you can have that experience every day and increase the habit for insects in your own backyard,” said Mark Konlock, director of horticulture at Green bay Botanical Garden..

A colorful exhibit sure to draw lots of attention – a house filled with butterflies tucked here among all the flowers.

Forty-five hundred butterflies will live in the butterfly house over the summer.