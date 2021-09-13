Buy a little piece of the De Pere: City selling old street signs, replacing hundreds

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a unique chance to get to own a piece of the City.

The City of De Pere is selling old and used street name signs as they begin replacing around 250 signs over the next five years. The signs are made of aluminum and are different in size.

The new signs will have the City of De Pere logo on them and comply with standards by the Federal Highway Administration.

All sales are on a first come first serve basis at the Municipal Service Center, and all sales go back to the City of De Pere general fund.

1 sign = $10

2 signs = $15

3 signs = $20

4 signs = $25

5 signs = $30

Check out the link below for the latest signs available for purchase.