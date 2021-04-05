GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Buy booyah, help veterans’: Booyah to be sold at GB Community Church on Apr. 10

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chicken booyah will be sold by the gallon and half-gallons at the Green Bay Community Church with proceeds helping a veterans event.

The event is on April 10 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The booyah starts at 10:00 a.m and is being made by the Green Bay Moose Lodge. According to officials, the proceeds from the booyah will be used for a veterans event in August that will be free for all area veterans.

The event will also have other local vendors selling jewelry, masks, scarves, gifts, clothing, accessories, crafts, home decor and wreaths, baked goods, health and wellness, unique seminars, cosmetics, pet supplies and more.

The veterans event plans to be held in August and will be hosted by the Green Bay Moose Lodge.

The Bay Burger food truck will also be in the parking lot selling burgers and fries.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod