(WFRV) – Campfires will be burning statewide for Memorial Day weekend, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents to ‘buy it where you burn it.’

The DNR is asking for help to protect Wisconsin’s forests and trees by not transporting firewood long distances.

Firewood from a different location can bring harmful tree problems right to your backyard, street, or favorite campsite. Just one log can easily hide insects such as the emerald ash borer, spongy moth, or the tiny spores of a tree-killing fungal disease.

Even after a tree has died, firewood can still carry invasive pests or diseases. By using local firewood, you avoid bringing harmful problems to new places.

“Buying local firewood is one way everyone can do their part to protect Wisconsin’s forests. Remember to buy it where you burn it and don’t move firewood,” said DNR Forest Pest and Disease Specialist, Andrea Diss-Torrance.

If visiting a Wisconsin state park, visitors are prohibited from bringing firewood from more than 10 miles away from that location. Firewood is available for sale at all staffed state parks and forest campgrounds.

For a list of locations that sell firewood near you, click here.