‘Buy Local’, Kewaunee Co. urges visitors to stop in this summer

(WFRV) – This week is National Travel and Tourism Week and one lakeshore county is hoping that you stop in if you’re out on a road trip this summer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct visitor spending dropping throughout the state from 2019 to 2020 by about 28%. Jennifer Gonzalez, Kewaunee County Tourism Coordinator says there’s many things that 2020 has taught us, but one more important for small communities, “The lakeshore is changing and we want everyone to come check it out. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the importance to BUY LOCAL.”

Directly, Kewaunee County’s visitor spending earned 10.29% less in 2020 than in 2019 bringing in only $22 million compared to $24.5 million in 2019. But the pandemic and numbers aren’t discouraging those in the County, “In summer of 2021, we’re expecting to see more day trippers and out-of-state license plates at our businesses as part of a national road trip trend.”

Also along the lakeshore, Manitowoc County saw a 24.74% drop in direct visitor spending and Door County dropped 18.77%.