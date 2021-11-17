Buzz Social is bringing bowling, burgers, and brews to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new entertainment center is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Buzz Social is opening at the former location of The Gutter and Tapped Bar and Grille on Friday at 6 p.m.

Buzz Social will have a 48 lane bowling alley, burger restaurant, a sports bar, an arcade, and plenty of event space for private events. The ownership team Marcus Wise, Dan Patterson, and Jay Nephew came together to renovate the space and make it multipurpose.

Wise is an artist and incorporated stylish artwork throughout the center.

The grand opening will have multiple giveaways, including private parties, free games of bowling, and gift cards to use throughout the event center.

The ownership group is excited and looking forward to bringing something fun to the community.

Buzz Social is located at 2310 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI in the Urban Edge Towne Centre.

The grand opening will get underway on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website buzzsocialgreenbay.com/