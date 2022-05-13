WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every 52 minutes one person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

And in an effort to help prevent one of these deaths from happening to a Wisconsinite, Waupaca County law enforcement agencies will be adding extra officers to patrol the streets on May 14 and May 15.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they are partnering with the Weyauwega Police Department, the New London Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol to increase the number of law enforcement personnel patrolling the streets this weekend.

These officers, troopers, and deputies will reportedly be hyper-vigilant in targeting impaired drivers.

Officials are now urging that all residents slow down and not drink and drive.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you are drinking DO NOT DRIVE,” wrote the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office in an early morning Facebook post.