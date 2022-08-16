WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The 171st Wisconsin State Fair came to a close on Sunday, and here is a look at a few standout statistics from 2022.

After 11 extraordinary days, the Wisconsin State Fair had 1,003,450 attendees from August 4-14, a 19% increase from 2021.

“After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state,” said Shari Black, chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023.”

Over 10,000 competitive exhibits and animal entries were judged and showcased at the fair, alongside nearly 25,000 different plants, all cared for by an in-house flower crew.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $321,950, its meat products auction raised more than $100,000, and its dairy products auction raised $45,565. A significant portion of the funds raised at these auctions will benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

In just 11 days, 320,000 cream puffs were sold to fairgoers alongside over 100,000 ears of corn. Gertrude’s Pretzels served nearly 13,000 Peño Pretzel Popper Brats as that item won first place in the Wisconsin State Fair food competition.

According to a release, SpinCity, the state fair’s amusement ride and game area, provided more rides than ever before.

