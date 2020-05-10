Bystanders and police attempt to extinguish porch fire in Sheboygan home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department report that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of North 8th Street for reports of a fire in a Sheboygan home.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene within four minutes of the initial report and found flames coming from the front porch of the residence.

Officials say bystanders and Sheboygan Police tried to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful.

Sheboygan firefighters extinguished the fire with a hose-line from the engine company, and believe the fire started due to careless use of smoking materials.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and a total estimate of $2,500 of damages was made as a result of the fire.

Crews say the incident remains under investigation at this time, but advise residents to properly dispose of any smoking material in a safe place outside and away from any structures.