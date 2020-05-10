1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Bystanders and police attempt to extinguish porch fire in Sheboygan home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department report that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of North 8th Street for reports of a fire in a Sheboygan home.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene within four minutes of the initial report and found flames coming from the front porch of the residence.

Officials say bystanders and Sheboygan Police tried to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful.

Sheboygan firefighters extinguished the fire with a hose-line from the engine company, and believe the fire started due to careless use of smoking materials.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and a total estimate of $2,500 of damages was made as a result of the fire.

Crews say the incident remains under investigation at this time, but advise residents to properly dispose of any smoking material in a safe place outside and away from any structures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"