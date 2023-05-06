JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – After officers in southern Wisconsin were made aware of a multi-vehicle traffic accident, a man was arrested on a 4th OWI charge when bystanders prevented him from fleeing the scene.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened near Hawthorne Avenue and Harmony Circle NE around 6 p.m. on May 3.

Officers say that Jonathan Quade hit vehicles at two separate locations and allegedly tried to flee the scene of the crash.

That is when bystanders helped to prevent Quade from leaving the scene by restraining him. Quade then reportedly continued to resist officers when they were trying to take him into custody.

The 37-year-old showed signs of impairment during standardized field sobriety testing and was later arrested, authorities say.

A warrant was obtained for a legal blood draw and toxicology results are currently pending. Officers noted that after an investigation, they found out that Quade showed three prior convictions for OWI.

Quade was arrested on the following charges and held at the Rock County Jail:

Operating While Intoxicated 4 th Offense

Offense Hit and Run (2x)

Reckless Driving – Endanger Safety

Operating after Revocation

Resisting an Officer

No additional information was provided.