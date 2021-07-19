LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Bystanders jump in to help unconscious 26-year-old on Washington Island

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old male was found unconscious at School House Beach as bystanders tried to save his life while medical personnel was on their way.

According to the Washington Island Police Department, on July 17 around 5:00 p.m., they were notified of a 26-year-old male who was unconscious at School House Beach. While crews were en route multiple bystanders started life-saving measures.

Authorities say that the male had been underwater for an unknown amount of time. Within three minutes of the 9-1-1 call first responders were on the scene.

There was no further information provided by authorities, the name of the victim has not been released. The Washington Island Police Department did not specifically mention if the man had died.

Authorities thanked the good samaritans that jumped in to help.

The following agencies were involved in the incident:

  • Door County Sheriff’s Office
  • United States Coast Guard
  • ThedaStar Helicopter
  • Washington Island Fire
  • Door County Emergency Services Department
  • Washington Island Police Department

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

