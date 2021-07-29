FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bystanders’ quick actions reduce damage left after Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The quick actions of bystanders helped minimize the damage done within a Fond du Lac home after a fire ignited within the house while the residents were out.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Thursday, at around 3:07 p.m. crews responded to a single-family home, located on the 1000 block County Road V, for reports of a fire. Upon arrival, crews report having discovered an advancing fire within one room on the first floor level of the residence.

Firefighters say they then entered the home and extinguished the fire in a corner area of the room that was reportedly used by the residents, who were not home at the time of the fire, for quilting and crafts.

Fire investigators later determined that the fire resulted after an unattended burning candle melted the top portion of a plastic shelving unit causing the candle to tip and spread flames to the nearby contents. The fire caused minor damages to the contents of the room and smoke damage to the adjacent rooms.

Officials report that due to the working smoke detectors within the home, bystanders in the area were quickly alerted and called 9-1-1, resulting in the fire not spreading to other areas of the house and helping reduce the damage done.

