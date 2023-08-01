STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County say that bystanders saved a 42-year-old Wisconsin man after experiencing an overdose on Monday.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say that bystanders at the scene with Narcan revived the man from Sturgeon Bay before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Door County Drug Task Force was granted a search warrant during the investigation, and several arrests were made.

Deputies say that a 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotic drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.

In addition, a 47-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was arrested and charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After an extensive search, a 31-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was found hiding in the residence. She was arrested for outstanding warrants from the Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

A 44-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they seized 16 fentanyl pills, a variety of drug paraphernalia, and numerous electronic devices during the execution of the search warrant.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, the incident remains under investigation, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

No additional details were provided.